GERALD JERRY ANTHONY RATH CUERO - Gerald "Jerry" Anthony Rath, 77, of Cuero passed away Monday, July 21, 2020. He was born July 23, 1942 in Cuero to the late Alvin John Rath Sr. and Alice Mary Bitterly Rath. He married Rose Marie Dreyer on February 4, 1967 in Cuero at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Jerry served in the National Guard and he was a member of the Meyersville Volunteer Fire Department, Meyersville Church Council, Meyersville School Board, Green DeWitt Community Club Trustee, and Secretary of Hochheim Prairie Farm Mutual Insurance Branch #9. He worked at Davis Plumbing and was the owner of Rath Dozer Service before he retired from Texas Eastern Pipeline Company where he worked as an operator for many years. He enjoyed ranching, farming, driving the tractor, bulldozer and mule, making sausage spending time with his grandchildren and caring for his wife. He is survived by his wife of 53 years; daughters, Lisa (Kurt) Atkinson of Katy and Molly (Tom) Lowers of Katy; son, Chris (Debbie) Rath of Cuero; brothers, Newton Rath of Cuero, AJ Rath of Wharton and William (Bill) Rath of Victoria; grandchildren, John Rath, Nathan Rath, David Rath, Adam Rath, Megan Atkinson, Emily Atkinson, Kayla Atkinson, Aidan Lowers and Grant Lowers. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers include John Rath, Nathan Rath, David Rath, Adam Rath, Aidan Lowers, Grant Lowers, Blake Koepke and Cody Rath. There will be a private rosary, funeral mass and burial with family and close friends. Jerry and the family would like to thank Karen Hahn for the 16+ years of wonderful care she has provided to Rose. Your care and compassion have meant so much to each and every one of us. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freund Funeral Home to help ensure the long term care of his wife, Rose. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
