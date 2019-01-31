Cantrell, Geraldine

GERALDINE JEAN CANTRELL VICTORIA - Geraldine "Gerri" Jean Cantrell, 79, of Victoria, passed away January 28, 2019. Gerri was born January 7, 1940 in Moline, IL to the late Arthur Sanson and Harriet Seivers. Gerri enjoyed crafting and sewing. She was always giver for anyone in need and never asked for anything in return. All her patrons and friends called her "mom" and everyone knew her for her beautiful pies. Gerri is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Mickey R. Cantrell; daughters, Dede Hill of Houston, Lori Moser (David) of Lugoff, SC, Nikki Schmidt (Jackie Jr.) of Victoria; son-in-law, Wayne "Bubba" Smith of Alvin; step-brother, Ray Seivers (Charlotte) of Pflugerville; grandchildren, Jered, Caleb, Alexandria, Megan, Jessica, Chelsea, Tyler, Kyle, Jordan; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 niece and 1 nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents; her eldest daughter, Geraldine Jean Smith and infant daughter, Tina. A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.