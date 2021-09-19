Geraldine “Ginny” Boysen Range
VICTORIA — Geraldine (Ginny) Range died peacefully at the age of 80, on Thursday, September, 16, 2021. Ginny was born on November 26, 1940 in Hochheim, TX to parents August Otto Boysen and Evelyn (Hoehne) Boysen. At the time when Ginny went to be with the Lord, she was at home surrounded by her three children and loving husband. Ginny was the wife, soulmate, and best friend to Charles (Charlie) W. Range, Sr. whom she shared her life with for sixty-six years of which they were married for sixty-two. Ginny was the loving mother to Lisa Bradley (Thomas) of San Antonio, TX, Lauri Range of Victoria, TX, and Charles (Chad) W. Range, Jr. (Sharon) of Katy, TX. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Taylor (Anne), Haile, Darby (Sean), Callie, Carlie, Dylan, and Ryan, as well as, her great grandchild Olivia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Larry Boysen, Shirley (Boysen) Warren, Barbara (Boysen) Spalding, and Benny Boysen. And, is survived by Connie (Boysen) Smith.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Ginny. First and foremost, what she loved most was being a devoted wife, mother, and Meme to her grandchildren. She was also an avid painter, bible school teacher, and entrepreneur, owning and operating a retail clothing business. Ginny was very generous and loved to bring happiness to those around her. She often did this through volunteering, baking, and giving thoughtful gifts. She was deeply loved and will forever be greatly missed.
A private celebration of life will be held with her immediate family.
In honor of her life, in lieu of flowers, donations to support Hospice of South Texas or Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
