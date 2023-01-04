Geraldine Pitre
VICTORIA — Geraldine “Jerri” Pitre, 90, of Victoria, passed away December 28, 2022. She was born July 25, 1932, to H. B. and Fern Milligan in Norman, Oklahoma. She worked as a dental assistant, was in the beauty business and then in the retail merchandising field until she was 80 years old. Jerri loved shopping and going out to eat with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Curtis Ellis and her grandson, Cody Ellis.
Jerri is survived by her son, Dennis Ellis (Kim), her brother, Doug Milligan, her sister, Karen Dimock, her sister-in-law, Mardi Milligan and, of course, her furbabies, Julie and Gigi.
Special thanks to her caregivers over the past few years, especially Alice Ross and Mary Grahmann, Shelby with Hospice of South Texas and all of her “gal pals” who took her out for dinner and “spirits” and were such good friends to her over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made in Jerri’s name to Adopt-A-Pet of Victoria.
Services pending with Grace Funeral Home.
