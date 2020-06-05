Wesley, Geraldine

GERALDINE WESLEY CUERO - Geraldine Wesley passed peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 76. A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Westville Cemetery, Cuero, TX with Rev. L.J. Clayton, officiating. To leave a comforting message please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

