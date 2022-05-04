Gerlene Rose Snider

Gerri met her husband, Robert Larry Snider, on a July 4th blind date set up by her sister, Lee Scott. Married on Thanksgiving Day 1953 in the Baptist Temple in Victoria, Texas, they were together for over 68 years. Early in their marriage, Gerri worked for the telephone company as an operator while helping Larry graduate from the University of Houston. She was always supportive of her husband’s career, becoming a consummate homemaker as the family moved to 27 different places, including Iran. Texas always felt like home for Gerri, though, and she was happy to return to Houston, where she and Larry resided for many years. A devoted mother to two daughters, Gerri nurtured their interests and supported them as they grew to become strong, independent women. Gerri’s mothering extended to a host of Dachshund and Shar-Pei pups over the years and inspired a similar love of animals in her daughters.
Gerri was an outstanding hostess, and she always had a friendly smile for everyone she met. She was active in service to her family and community as a Room Mother and Girl Scout Leader. As an busy member of the Assistance League of Houston, she received their Ada Edwards Laughlin Award for Outstanding Service for 1991-1992. She continued to be involved in service as a proud member of both the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) through her ancestor Paul Hammond of New York and The Texas Mayflower Society as a descendant of Francis Cooke and Richard Warren.
A talented artist, Gerri enjoyed many different arts and crafts including stitchery, sewing, knitting, rug making, decoupage and home decorating, but her real passion was oil painting. Initially, she painted abstract compositions, but later in life focused on realism. Her paintings were gifted to many friends and family, and several were donated for charity auctions.
Gerri and Larry both loved to travel and instilled that passion in their daughters. They visited many countries and then found their favorite form of travel - cruising - which they did for months at a time. People gravitated to Gerri, and even strangers would start a conversation. Consequently, they made many friends from all over the world.
Gerri was a quiet, but devoted Christian. She and Larry were active members in the Memorial Drive Methodist Church and the Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Houston for many years. After retiring to Lake Conroe, Texas, they joined First Methodist Conroe, where they participated in Bible Studies, Prayer Vigils, and other service activities.
Gerri and Larry were avid supporters of the University of Houston Cullen College of Engineering. They funded three scholarships - one for Native Americans and two for women - to encourage minority students to become engineers. Gerri and Larry were both named to the Cullen College Bridgebuilder Society in 2005. In 2022, as a lasting legacy, they endowed a Department Chair for Industrial Engineering.
Gerri is survived by her husband, daughters Melody Kathryn Snider Porter (Robert) of Ponte Vedra, Florida and Rebecca Lee Snider (Karen Cone) of Silver Spring, Maryland, her sisters Willa Lee Tipton Scott of Sugarland, Texas and Patricia Ann Tipton Sharp of Waco, Texas, a beloved niece, Julie Ann Bianchi Brannon (Tim) of Marysville, Tennessee, plus many other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by siblings William Stanley Tipton, Mabel Laverne Tipton Bianchi, George Taylor Tipton, Raymond Dwayne Tipton and Linda Lynette Tipton Bowen.
A memorial service will be held on May 11th at 1pm at the Chapel of the Oaks Mausoleum in Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, Texas
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Day School Scholarship Fund at First Methodist Conroe, 4308 W. Davis St., Conroe, Texas 77304 or your favorite charity.
