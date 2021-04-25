Gerolean York
VICTORIA — Gerolean Patricia York, 88, of Victoria on Thursday, April 22, 2021 has gone home. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 26th from 5-7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 27th at 10am at Colonial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mission Valley Cemetery.
Gerolean was born October 9, 1932 in Cuero, Texas to the late Alphonso and Viola Gisler. She graduated from Victoria College in 1953 with a home economics degree and teaching certificate. In 1954, she married W.H. York in Waco, TX and had 4 children. She was a substitute teacher and a preacher’s wife. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alphonso and Viola Gisler; husband of 56 years, W.H. York; and grandson, Alan Hurley.
She is survived by her sons, Donald York and wife, Linde and Billy York and wife, Deann; daughters, Gerry Moore and husband, Kevin and Sherry Hurley and husband, Jim; brothers, Richard Gisler and George Gisler and wife, Jerry; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated Column: Dollar votes: Measures to restrict voter access costs state billions over time (14)
- Ballot blockers: Legislature tried to impede voters’ access to ballot box (14)
- Letter: The MAGA crowd could never appreciate a decent, competent, honest president like Biden (10)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (13)
- Victoria school board District 2 candidates discuss platforms (5)
- Letter: Victoria needs a mayor that will carry on the great legacy of Rawley McCoy (4)
- After widespread opposition in Whitsett, Zinc Resources proposes hazardous waste facility in Victoria (9)
- Shrine to Virgin Mary near Hallettsville vandalized (4)
- Police say pickup ran stop sign, rolled 3 times in crash; 5 taken to hospital (3)
- With bond on ballot and 3 seats up for grabs, it's time to vote (2)
Online Poll
Do you miss going to live music?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.