Geronimo “Jerry”
Gomez
VICTORIA — Geronimo “Jerry” Gomez, 64, of Victoria earned his wings into heaven on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 20th from 3-5pm with a rosary to be recited at 5pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 1801 E. Red River in Victoria. Memorial services will follow at 5:30pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Masks/facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
Jerry was born May 9, 1956 in Hebbronville, Texas to Luz and Angelina Gomez. He is preceded in death by his father; and niece, Lisa Saenz Flores. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Emily C. Gomez of Victoria; daughter, Jamie Gomez (Joseph Rangel) of Victoria; stepdaughter, Elizabeth (Michael) Price of Victoria; son/grandson, Xavier “buddy boy” (Kelsie) Cantu of Victoria; 5 grandchildren: Taylor, Karter and Elliot Rangel, Emily Cantu and Destiny Price; and 1 great-grandchild, Rylie Cantu. He is survived by his mother, Angelina Gomez; sisters, Mary (Pisqua) Saenz of Victoria and Nellie (Israel) Martinez of Hebbronville; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jerry was a very generous, kindhearted and hardworking man. He was a tool pusher in the oilfield for over 40 years. This was his passion, pride and joy. He worked till the very end. He enjoyed listening to his Tejano music, cooking BBQ, and drinking a cold one. He loved watching sports, western shows, and relaxing on the weekends. You could not leave his presence without leaving with food, snacks or drinks. He will be greatly missed; may he rest in paradise.
A special thanks to Texas Home Health Hospice, Nurse Brenda Lord for her patience, compassion, and understanding of Jerry’s one-of-a-kind personality, and Christa Anderson for her support.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
