Gertrude “Ann”
Williams
GANADO — Ganado, Texas, Our mother, Gertrude Ann Sutton Williams, passed away January 23, 2022 with her family at her bedside. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Myrtle Sutton, her husband Jerry L. Williams, Sr. and grandson Caleb Blaine Carroll. Survivors are her children, Debra Williams, Joy Crabb (Jack), Dana Walton (Mike) of Ganado, and Jerry Williams, Jr. (Michelle) of Floresville, Texas. Grandchildren include Jacob Crabb and sons Karter and Jaxon, Jayme Bures, (Matthew) and children Logan, Kole, Madisyn and Bearen of Ganado; Brandi Corder (Isaac) and daughters Madilyn and Brynn of East Bernard, Texas; Ashley Williams of Beaumont, Texas; and Lindsey Crolley (Ralph) and son Grant of Ganado. Step grandchildren, Tarrah Walton of College Station, Tyson Wright (Breelyn) children Beck and Emma of Waxahachi, Texas, and Melaine Wright of Austin, Texas. Ann’s family invites you to join them in a Celebration of her life at the First United Methodist Church in Ganado on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at 2:00pm. There will be a Reception following in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are under the personal care of Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Ann’s church for over 60 years, First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 345, Ganado, Texas 77962 or the charity of your choice.
