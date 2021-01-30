Gertrude Emilie Gras
VICTORIA — Gertrude Emilie Gras, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 26, 2021. Gertrude was born August 1, 1928 in Yorktown to the late Clara Weise and Henry Geffert.
Gertrude was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown, TX where she also married the love of her life, William Gras on May 18, 1947. They were married right at 60 years until William’s passing in 2007.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved spending time with her family. She was a founding member of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church for over 50 years and a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW.
She is survived by her children, Gary W. Gras (Carol) of Victoria, Betty J. Diebel (Kenneth) of Meyersville, Michael D. Gras (Debbie) of Victoria, Kristy K. Compean (Roy) of Victoria; grandchildren, Dr. Troy Gras, Michele Neuvar (Todd), Brian Diebel (Feather), Julie Ohrt (Garrett), Corey Gras (Jessica), Logan Frederick (Tillie), Kara Thompson (Ben), Tina Seals (Kenny), Paul Compean (Jackie) and great-grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Cole, Kade, Colton, Kamrie, Peyton, Gracie, Addy, Conner, Callie, Calder, Cora, Claire, Caleb, Brandyn, Bella, Illeana, Penelope and one on the way.
Gertrude is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William F. Gras; sisters, Clara Koenig, Annie Gloor; brothers, Emil Geffert, Robert Geffert; grandson, Justin Gras; 5 half-brothers and sisters and 6 step-brothers and sisters.
Thank you to all who cared for and loved mom at Vitality Court.
An open visitation will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 2-4 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, no family will be present.
A graveside service will be Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Troy Gras, Brian Diebel, Corey Gras, Logan Frederick, Todd Neuvar, Garrett Ohrt, Ben Thompson and Paul Compean.
Honorary pallbearers are Justin Gras, Marvin Hoepken, Ray Alex, Ernest Schoenherr, Kenny Seals, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation, St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital or donor’s choice.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
