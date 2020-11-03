Gilbert Adamek
YOAKUM — Gilbert George Adamek, 91 passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Gilbert was born February 22, 1929 in Shiner, Texas to Anton and Mary Adamek.
He served his country in the Korean War in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1954. Gilbert’s father, Anton Adamek, died when Gilbert was 16 years old and Gilbert took on the responsibility of running the farm. In 1954, he converted an old cotton gin in Dryer, Texas into a feed mill where he then started Adamek Feedlot which still operates today.
Gilbert was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Sweet Home American Legion. Gilbert married Agnes Jemelka July 14, 1952 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner, Texas. Gilbert cherished his time with his wife, Agnes, family and friends and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He and Agnes enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. He was most comfortable working outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing. Gilbert believed in hard work and raised his children accordingly. After 68 years of marriage, Gilbert’s last years were spent devoted to staying by Agnes’s side to comfort her while she battles Alzheimer’s.
Gilbert is survived by Agnes and their children: Kay Langford, Alan Adamek, Kenneth (Lorrie) Adamek, Gilbert (Janet) Adamek, Ronald (Maurine) Adamek and Nanette (David) DeBord; 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Mary Adamek, his daughter, Lynette Adamek, and sister, Iris Dolezal
Visitation 5:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Msgr. John Peters officiating. Private interment at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Ann Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (37)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (7)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- Letter: Disparity in motivation between voters (3)
- Letter: Vote for Trump and keep our country great (3)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently? (2)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
Online Poll
How often do you do moderate exercise?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.