Gilbert Lara Ramon
TEMPLE — Gilbert Lara Ramon, 98, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born and raised in McFaddin, Texas on October 9, 1923 to the late Ysidrio Valenzuela Ramon and Ignacia Lara Ramon.
Gilbert proudly served as a Gunners Mate in the U.S. Navy Armed Guard during World War II. Mr. Ramon served in the European Campaign, North African Campaign and Pacific Campaign. Mr. Ramon later served in Adak, Alaska on the Aleutian Islands with the U.S. Army Air Corps in the 3rd Air Division.
He was a devout cradle Catholic and a parishioner with Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas. He was also a member of the ACTS Community with Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Mr. Ramon enjoyed yard work, tending to his rose garden daily and going for drives in his 1965 Ford Falcon. He loved to watch live horseracing, boxing and rooting for his favorite football team, San Francisco 49ers. But he especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren and going to their activities.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Aurelia Hernandez Ramon; daughters, Cristina Seix (Bruce) and Ines Dunsmore (Mark); sons, Gilbert Alonso Ramon (Jenna) and Diego Ramon; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Albert Ramon, Robert Ramon, Clemente Ramon, Alonzo Ramon and Delores Ramon Mikel; daughter, Gloria Gonzalez of California; daughter, Guadalupe “Lupe” Villarreal and grandson, Jose Mario (Rozzay) Lozoya, both of Victoria.
The family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home, followed by a rosary to be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Kristopher Fuchs officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery with full military Honors given by Department of the Navy and Victoria Veterans Council. Serving as pallbearers are Diego Alonso Ramon, Henry Joseph Poncio, Ernie Ramon, Anulfo Lara, Bruce Seix and Mark Dunsmore. Honorary pallbearers are Felix Ramon, Joaquin Ramon, Sonny Ramon, Oscar Rodriguiz and Andres Gallegos.
