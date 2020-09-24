Gilberto C. Pena
PORT LAVACA — On September 20, 2020, Gilberto C. Peña peacefully went to his eternal rest at the age of 100 years and six months. He was surrounded by family. Gilberto was raised in Robstown. He spent his adult life as an incredible father and husband in Port Lavaca and Austin. He enjoyed his final days in Tomball.
Gilberto was born on March 11, 1920 to Santiago Ysidro and Concepción Peña in Dewitt County, Texas. He served honorably in the United States Army during World War II. He was a recipient of several medals, including the World War II Victory Medal, American Theater Campaign Medal, and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Knights of Columbus. He was employed by Alcoa for over thirty years.
He is survived by Anita, his loving wife of more than 67 years, two sons, Gilberto Peña, Jr. of Santa Clara, Ca., Emilio Peña of Tomball, four daughters, Ana (Rollins) Brown of Tomball, Josie (Allan) Sampson of New Braunfels, Irma Monica (Howard) Parsons of Michigan and Concepción (Paul) Froehlich of Austin; three brothers Fernando, Servando and Ernesto Peña; two sisters, Sister Maria Luisa Peña and Margarita Jackson, three grand-children and three great-grandchildren.
Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 25 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with a Rosary to follow. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26. Burial, with military honors, will follow at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Gilberto loved the Lord and was always an example of untiring Christian love. His family and friends will always remember his willingness to help those around him. His children wish to thank him and our mother for living, and teaching us, the Golden Rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you. In addition, the family wishes to thank the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) for the positive role they have played in the faith life of the family. Memorial donations can be made to them in lieu of flowers.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
