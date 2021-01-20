Gilberto Pena, Jr.
SAN ANTONIO — Gilberto Peña Jr., Branch manager of Regional Finance Company in San Antonio for the past 14 years, passed away at the age of 54, on Sunday, January 3, 2021. He was born June 24, 1966 in Victoria to the late Gilberto Peña Sr. and the late Aurora Lucio Peña.
He is survived by his wife Lupita Peña of San Antonio; siblings Debra Peña and Victor Peña and niece Jacquelyn Nicole de Luna (David) of Victoria; great niece and 2 great nephews Sofia, Levi and Weston de Luna.
Gilberto was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Due to Covid-19, Social Distancing and mask protocols will be observed at all times.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with rosary to begin at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria.
Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 8:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., Victoria, with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 9:00 am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
