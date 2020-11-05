Gilberto Velasquez

Gilberto s. Velasquez
VICTORIA - Gilberto S. Velasquez of Victoria, formerly of Uvalde passed away on November 2, 2020 at Citizen Medical Center in Victoria, Texas. He was born on July 1, 1955 in Uvalde, Texas to Ramon and Cruz (Saavedra) Velasquez. He married Sylvia Galvan in Uvalde on July 1, 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia of 14 years of Victoria; sons, Moses Velasquez and wife, Priscilla of Uvalde and Joaquin Velasquez and wife, Skylar of Corpus Christi; sisters, Rosario Arroyos and Julia Quiroz and husband, Armando all of Uvalde; brothers, Ramon S. Velasquez and wife, Rosa of San Antonio, Rogelio Velasquez and wife, Juanita, Victor S. Velasquez, and wife, Manuela and Joe Velasquez and wife, Irma all of Uvalde; grandchildren, Sabrina L. Velasquez, Emily S. Velasquez, Isaiah Arroyos, Anastasia Velasquez, Jonathon Velasquez, Jazlin Velasquez, Jasmin R. Velasquez, and Ashton K. Velasquez.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Gilbert Velasquez, Jr., and grandson, Moses Velasquez, Jr.
Visitation will begin on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. followed by a rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Moses Velasquez, Joaquin Velasquez, Isaiah Arroyos, Joey Velasquez, Roy Velasquez, Jr., and Arnulfo Quiroz.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (39)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (7)
- Letter: Disparity in motivation between voters (3)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- Letter: Vote for Trump and keep our country great (3)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently? (2)
- Myers wins Lavaca County judge's race (2)
- Hernandez eases to victory for Victoria County tax assessor-collector (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.