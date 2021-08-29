Ginger Kaiser
YOAKUM — YOAKUM: Ginger Kaiser, age 57, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born December 10, 1963 in Victoria to Fred and Jimmye Fuller Copeland.
She was a 3rd grade teacher for 30 years for Yoakum I.S.D. Her most valued title was being a Gigi to all of her grandchildren. Her favorite past times included making memories with her camping group, besties, bunco buddies, fellow teachers, and other many friends. Her most recent found hobby was baking and decorating cookies. She had a heart of gold and everyone she met instantly became a friend.
Survivors: husband of 31 years, Glenn Kaiser; daughters, Kristen Kaiser of Houston and Cecilee Kaiser of Yoakum; grandchildren, Maci, Keirah, KyLynn, Kenzley, Brantley and Paisley; sister, Robin Copeland Sentell of Bay City; niece, Chelsea Sentell of Waco.
Preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Brother David Rice and Brother William Weempe officiating. Entombment Yoakum Restland Mausoleum.
Pallbearers: Keith Haney, Dwayne Keith, Brice Weempe, Cliff Wyrick, Kyle Wyrick, Kenny Noack, Mike Buck and Bobby Gerjes.
Memorial contributions may be given to Breast Cancer Research.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
