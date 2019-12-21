Spitzer, Ginny
GINNY SPITZER CLARKSVILLE, TN - Virginia A. (Ginny) Calcote Spitzer went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born on April 1, 1935 in Tivoli, TX to the late Virgil and Anna Calcote. She grew up in Telferner, TX and graduated from Patti Welder High School in Victoria, TX. She was preceded in death also by her husband, Dale Spitzer; sisters, Fay E. MacTaggart, and Elizabeth S. Reid; brother, V.J. Calcote; stepdaughter, Tamara Rookstool; and her first husband and father of her children, James Dandeneau. Ginny was retired from Civil service, Ft. Campbell, KY and from Avon Sales. She was a homemaker, and a devout Christian. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church since 1986 and served as the librarian there. She is survived by her children, David (Wanda) Dandeneau of Springfield, SC, Mark (Becky) Dandeneau of Berea, KY, Belinda Drake of Clarksville, TN, Glen (Sue) Dandeneau of Berea, KY and Russ (Tami) Dandeneau of Murray, KY; former daughter-in-law, Mimi LaPorte of Lone Tree, CO; stepson, Duane Spitzer of Santa Fe, NM; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Redell (Marlee) Calcote of Victoria, TX and sisters, Marie Krause of Telferner, TX and Dale Orr of Victoria, TX. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church with Rev. Larry Peters officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21,2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Sunday from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at the church. Pallbearers will be Ginny's five children and her stepson, Duane Spitzer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, or to your favorite charity. Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

