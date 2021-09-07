Gisela Medrano
VICTORIA — Gisela Medrano, 44 of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, after a courageous battle with Covid 19. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Tuesday, September 7th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A funeral service celebrating Gisela’s life will be held at 10:00AM, Wednesday, September 8th at Grace Funeral Home.
Gisela was born, March 26, 1977, in Matamoros, Mexico to Jose Medrano and Jovita Guzman Medrano. Gisela worked as a CNA for several years, before giving birth to her daughter. She went back to work at Twin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation helping the residence was a strong passion of hers. Gisela loved to read and bake. Her family and friends will carry fond memories of all her yummy desserts she made for them over the years. Gisela enjoyed any good Chinese food dish she could find and playing family games. All those times called for a good family gathering, which Gisela enjoyed very much. Gisela was preceded in death by her father in 2007, Jose Medrano and her sister, Yesenia Medrano, who passed away just last month also with Covid 19.
Gisela is survived by her daughter, Aubrey Cassidy Valdez; her mother, Jovita Medrano; her brother, Ricardo Medrano; and sisters, Maria Elena Martinez, and her husband, Leocadio and Norma Zelaya and her husband, Jhony, Sr.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Family requests memorial donations be made to Grace Funeral Home to assist the family with her funeral expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
