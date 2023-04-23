Gladdie Barber Rusche
Gladdie Barber Rusche
CUERO — Gladdie Barber Rusche, 91, of Cuero passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023. She was born December 16, 1931 in Cuero to Ferdie and Alma Hare Barber. She was the owner and operator of the Green Garden Grocery Store. She was later employed by The City of Cuero Municipal Golf Course and Ryan’s Flower Shop. She enjoyed golf tournaments, attending Sunday school and First Baptist Church of Cuero. She is survived by her daughter, De Lula Cook of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Courtney Kacir of Honolulu, HI, Kelly Arnold (Auric) Thomas of Austin, Ashton Cook of Corpus Christi, Mitchell (Lindsey) Cook of Corpus Christi, Scarlett Oehlke of Austin and Golden Dale Oehlke of Columbus, OH and great-grandchildren, Preston Cook, Keanna Shelton, Lily Cook, Jace Hensiek and Jaxson Hensiek. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Rusche; daughters, Deborah Arnold and Elizabeth Oehkle; granddaughter, Kathleen Kacir and son-in-laws, Ken Arnold and Mark Cook. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, 2:00 PM at Hillside Cemetery with Larry Cheesman officiating. Pallbearers include Ashton Cook, Mitchell Cook, Kelly Arnold Thomas, Courtney Kacir, Scarlett Oehkle and Golden Dale Oehkle. Memorial Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

