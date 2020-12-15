Gladney Harrell Jr.
Gladney Harrell Jr.
YOAKUM — YOAKUM: Gladney Harrell Jr., 87, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was born April 28, 1933 in Midway to Gladney Sr. and Betty (Slanina) Harrell.
Gladney attended Sweet Home School, graduated from Yoakum High School and attended Baldwin’s Business College. He was a veteran, having served in the US Army in the 453rd Triple A Gun Battalion and was a member of Sweet Home American Legion Post 571. He was also a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Hallettsville Knights of Columbus, Sweet Home Volunteer Fire Dept., the Czech Heritage Society, and a board member of Lavaca County Farm Service Agency. He retired from Union Carbide after 27 years of service and during this time started H&N Fence Co. At the age of 70, he discovered an interest in Real Estate and became a Realtor for Cornerstone Properties. He married his sweetheart Marie Rau April 13,1958 and they shared 60 beautiful years together until her passing on June 6, 2018.
Gladney was a hard worker and loved tending to his cattle, working on his ranch and spending time with his dog Lassie. He was a social person and loved visiting with people. A man with a deep faith in God, he rarely missed a Saturday evening Church service. His greatest enjoyment was being with his family, especially seeing his grandchildren succeed and watching his great-grandchildren grow.
Survivors are his daughter Karen Feril and husband Roque of Yoakum and son Kirk Harrell and wife Lisa of Sweet Home; grandchildren, Cody Feril (Nancy), Blair Feril Duran (Ed), Clay Harrell (Meagan) and Jodi Harrell; great-grandchildren, Kenadie and Brinlee Feril and Cole and Case Harrell.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; sisters, Marjorie Huehlefeld and Betty Jean Harrell.
Visitation 4 to 6 p.m, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary 9:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Gabriel Bentil officiating. Entombment to follow at Yoakum Restland Mausoleum.
Memorials may be given to Queen of Peace Catholic Church or Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

