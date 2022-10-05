Gladys Ann (Prasek) Wishert
CUERO — Gladys Ann (Prasek) Wishert passed away on September 30, 2022, at age 94.
Gladys was born in Yorktown on August 30, 1928, to the late Joe Frank Prasek and Mary Agnes (Krauskopf) Prasek. She graduated from Fox Tech High School in 1943 at which time she began her lifelong career as a beautician at age 16. She married Leon Walton Wishert in Cuero on October 22, 1949. Leon and Gladys were introduced by Leon’s brother (Louis) who was married to her sister, Leona. They had two daughters Debra (Debbie) Kay and Dianne Lynn. Gladys was an avid hunter and loved spending time in the country with Leon tending to their cows and horses. She was a hard worker and retired at the ripe age of 80. She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Michaels Catholic Church in Cuero. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and Rawhide Riders Association. Gladys cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren; and they always looked forward to staying with their Nannie and Pap/Poppy. Her home was warm and inviting and always the gathering place for holidays with family.
She is survived by her two daughters Debbie (Don) Polzin and Dianne (David) Biehunko; 4 grandchildren, Kyle Polzin (Leigh), Brian Polzin, Kari Boldt (Steven) and Lacy Biehunko; 3 great-granddaughters, Kate Polzin, Taylor Polzin and Blayke Elizabeth Boldt.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband Leon, 3 sisters Adele Migura, Lillie Mae Pekar, Leona Wishert and brother Alfred “Sonny” Prasek.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Polzin, Brian Polzin, Steven Boldt, Keith Hunnam, Kevin Goebel, and Albert Hahn Jr.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022, 10:00 AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Richard Bediako officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas or St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343
