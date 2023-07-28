Gladys Azalene Hilbrich
GOLIAD — Gladys Azalene Hilbrich of Goliad passed away surrounded by her loved ones on July 25, 2023 at the age of 96. She was born in Banquete, Texas on November 26, 1926 to George and Azalene Slone Bennett.
She graduated from Banquete High School and then received her teaching degree from Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas. She taught 15 years, 13 of which were in Goliad Elementary School. She touched the lives of many young children. She married A.P. Hilbrich in 1950 and they celebrated 50 wonderful years together before his death. She was a member of Goliad Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and Trustee. She was also very active in the community as a member of the Astron Club and chair of the Goliad Historical Commission. Gladys treasured spending time with her family and she looked forward to having everyone for “Friday night supper” every week. She was lovingly known as “Grandmother” by her grands and great grands. She enjoyed many years of playing golf and hunting. She also enjoyed knitting, but needlepoint was her favorite and every Christmas the mantel was lined with all the stockings she stitched.
Gladys is survived by her daughters Cheryl Worley (Jim), and Belinda Waters (Chris). Her grandchildren Chris Hilbrich (Penny), Jennifer Boggess, Natali Ingram, Grant Taylor (Dana), Leeann Wenske (Dustin), and Christopher Waters (Carly) and her great grandchildren Kamron, Kileigh, Porter, and Adison Boggess; Celestia and A.J. Taylor; Collin and Justin Hilbrich; Rigel Ingram; Carrigan, Macrae, and Colleen Wenske; Casen and Kensley Waters. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son Mark Hilbrich, sister Stella Lee Fuller, brother Ben A. Bennett, brother-in-law M.H. Fuller, sister-in-law Mary Bennett, and nephew Mark Fuller.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 9:00-11:00 am with funeral service at 11:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N Market Street, Goliad. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers are her grandsons and great grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are her sons-in-law Jim Worley and Chris Waters, nephew Ben Bennett, Jeff Sellers, Robert Sellers, and Dr. George Klett.
We also want to acknowledge the wonderful care given to our Mom/Grandmother by Andrea Strait and her amazing staff at Alzcare of DeWitt County over the past 2-1/2 years and to Shelby Garza, Kaysi Neuvar, Sergio Velez, and Dr. Nguyen with New Century Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
