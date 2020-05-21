GLADYS L. BOEHM VICTORIA - Gladys L. Boehm, 94, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1925 to the late William R. and Hulda Jank Hasdorff. Gladys was a homemaker and a member of First English Lutheran Church. She is survived by daughter, Sharon (Louis) Montgomery, of Goliad; son, Carl F. (Melissa) Boehm, Jr., of Houston; two grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl F. Boehm, Sr.; two brothers; and seven sisters. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Jim Pearson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to First English Lutheran Church. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at La Bahia Nursing Home for their excellent care of our mother. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
