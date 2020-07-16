GLADYS FAYE WEST CUERO - Gladys Faye West, 83, of Cuero passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born November 2, 1936 in Cuero to the late George Hennesey and Virgie Ashby. She married the late Elward C. West on July 26, 1952. She was a restaurant owner and enjoyed spending time with her family. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Dianne West Boehm of Cuero; son, Kenneth West and daughter-in-law, Chrissie, of New Braunfels; sister, Joyce Zeize, Louise Treude, Patty Ashby, and Mary Ashby; brother-in-laws, Carlton West, John Zeize, Stanley Garvel, and Al Treude; and grandchildren, Melissa Barfield of Cuero, Rodney (Tina) Boehm of Yorktown, Jennifer West Lago of New Braunfels, Jeromy West (Shardae) of Cuero, Daphne Harris of Cuero, and Jared West of New Braunfels. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son, David West; and sisters, Carry Garvel and Franky Priess. A funeral service will be held at 10 am at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Jeanine Coppedge officiating. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Javier Vela, Jeromy West, Jared West, Rodney Boehm, Coy Boehm, and Jabari Arkadie. Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Reese, Stanley Garvel, Carlton West, Jennifer West Lago, Melissa Barfield, and Daphne Harris. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Gulf Bend Center in Victoria. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
