GLADYS EMILEE GREEN EDNA - There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00 am to honor the 91 year life of Gladys Green. Services were held at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna with Robert Krause officiating. Services had been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.

