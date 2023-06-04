Gladys Jean Welfl
VICTORIA — Gladys Jean Welfl, 84 of Victoria passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at her daughter’s residence. She was born May 9, 1939 in El Campo, TX to John and Bertha Shimek.
She is survived by her daughters Sandi Copes (Scott) of Pearland, Vicki Adair (Don) of Pflugerville; son Wade Welfl of Victoria; brother Larry Shimek of Fayettville and grandchildren Hayden, Austin, Chase, Will, Kaden and Averi.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Patrick Welfl; her sister Evelyn Nix and grandson Trevor Cole.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass is 10 am on Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901 or Christ Kitchen, P.O. Box 3391, Victoria, TX 77903.
