Gladys Lenora Bomersbach
VICTORIA — Gladys Lenora Bomersbach passed away peacefully Friday December 23, 2022 at the age of 93 surrounded by loved ones.
Gladys was born October 13, 1929 in Victoria, Texas to the late William and Lillie Janota. When Daddy was discharged from the Marines, returning to Victoria, he discovered Gladys had moved to Houston. He went to Houston to find her and brought her back to Victoria where they were married on February 8, 1951. Most weekends were spent at the bay house where they loved to fish and crab. We always looked forward to Gladys preparing the catch of the day. Mom’s best fishing story was when she was 80 years old, she caught a 38” redfish and reeled it in with a Zebco 808. She enjoyed playing dominos with family and bunco with friends. During her time in the Red Hat Society, she was selected “Queen”, a title she was very proud of. Gladys always looked forward to road trips to the Inez farm to check on the cows. Gladys worked for Victoria Bank & Trust and what is now Wells Fargo for 42 years. She retired in 2000 to care for her husband. Unfortunately, he passed away 2 months before their 50th wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her sons, Dan (Kathi) Bomersbach of Sugar Land and Patrick (Cynthia) Bomersbach of Victoria. 6 grandchildren: Kayla (Carl) Camarillo of New Braunfels, Kendle Bomersbach of Corpus Christi, Troy (Lisa) Castecka of Katy, Stephanie Castecka of Houston, Christian Lund and Alex Sutton, both of Sugar Land; and 4 great grandchildren: Hayes, Kara, Annie and Ruby.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Charles Bomersbach; sisters, Martha Olsovsky, Lillian Olsovsky, Elsie Hanselka and Christine Lesikar; and brother, Willie Janota.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary beginning at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10AM at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband (Daniel).
Pallbearers will be Carl Mudd, Frank Marbach, David Bomersbach, Byron Bomersbach, Bobby Smiga and Efford Hamman. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Bomersbach and Ray Bomersbach.
Special thanks to Susan Olsovsky and Mart Beth Pratt for their care at Mom’s home and also to the staff at Mercy House and Hospice of Victoria.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
