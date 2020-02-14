Manning, Gladys

GLADYS ANN MANNING ROUND ROCK - Gladys Ann Manning, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Edna, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on April 27, 1935, to the late Ottis W. Womack and Virgie Gay Womack. Gladys was a school-teacher for over 50 years and touched the lives of many children in the process. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Manning-Nordstrom and her husband Scott Nordstrom of Round Rock; nieces and nephews: Denise Manning, Brenda & Jim Harlan, Cheryl & Butch Taylor, Tommy & Kristi Manning; eleven, great nieces & nephews; and nineteen, great great-nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by her husband, "Al" Thomas Manning, step-father Alberto "Big Al" Goeriseh, brother and sister-in0-law Phillip & Joyce Manning, nephew Ricky Manning, and step-sister Lydia Theresa Dyson. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Edna. Interment will follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna. Pallbearers will be Doug Kelly Jr., Scott Nordstrom, Ron Bozarth, Ross Manning, Lance Harlan, Kevin Harlan, Travis Taylor, and Rian Juranek. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Manning, Butch Taylor, Jim Harlan, Richard Wright, and Buster Chase. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the G-L-A-D-Y-S Manning Scholarship fund at Jackson County Teachers Federal Credit Union, 309 N. Allen, Edna, TX 77957. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com

