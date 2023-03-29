Gladys Marie Starkey
VICTORIA — Gladys Marie Starkey, 89, of Victoria passed away March 9, 2023. She was born August 5, 1933 in Houston to Gustav Albin and Gladys Anderson Swenson. Gladys worked for 3 years at City State Bank in Palacios and then First National Bank of Port Lavaca for 49 years where she retired as Vice President, and was a member of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church in Victoria.
She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Baldwin and Leah Suarez (Robert); granddaughter, Jenny Kate Carter (Jarod) and her children, Gray Cannon and Adelaide Olivia Carter, grandson, Matthew Duane Suarez (Stephanie) and his children, Mackenzie Dawn and Symphony Danielle Suarez, and grandson, Phillip Anthony Suarez.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Raymond William Fulk and James Michael Starkey, and her parents.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels followed by a Celebration of Gladys life at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spinal Muscular Atrophy at www.curesma.org, Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, or the Olivia Cemetery Association.
