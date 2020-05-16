GLADYS NICKEL MCFARLIN FORDTRAN - Gladys Nickel McFarlin, age 96, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was a former resident of Refugio. She was born June 15, 1923 in Fordtran to Sidney and Sally Stevens Fudge. She loved Christ and his church. She loved her family, friends and neighbors. A hard worker at home, in the fields and garden. She had a difficult time adjusting to not being able to work. She always wanted to help. She loved to play games and was always ready to play. Survivors: daughters, Winona Balach (Nolan) of Fordtran and Jan Hall (Jim) of Gatesville; step-daughter, Wanda Spencer (Kenneth) of Houston; sons, Winston Nickel (Nona) of Granbury and Richard Nickel (Renee) of Mullen; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Linsley of Brownwood; brother, Bobby Fudge (Betty) of Victoria. Preceded in death by: parents; husbands, Welton Nickel and George McFarlin; sister, Bernice Carroll; brother, Lonnie Fudge; granddaughter, Dr. Debra Foxell. A family graveside service will be held at Fordtran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of South Texas. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries