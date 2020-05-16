GLADYS NICKEL MCFARLIN FORDTRAN - Gladys Nickel McFarlin, age 96, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was a former resident of Refugio. She was born June 15, 1923 in Fordtran to Sidney and Sally Stevens Fudge. She loved Christ and his church. She loved her family, friends and neighbors. A hard worker at home, in the fields and garden. She had a difficult time adjusting to not being able to work. She always wanted to help. She loved to play games and was always ready to play. Survivors: daughters, Winona Balach (Nolan) of Fordtran and Jan Hall (Jim) of Gatesville; step-daughter, Wanda Spencer (Kenneth) of Houston; sons, Winston Nickel (Nona) of Granbury and Richard Nickel (Renee) of Mullen; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Linsley of Brownwood; brother, Bobby Fudge (Betty) of Victoria. Preceded in death by: parents; husbands, Welton Nickel and George McFarlin; sister, Bernice Carroll; brother, Lonnie Fudge; granddaughter, Dr. Debra Foxell. A family graveside service will be held at Fordtran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of South Texas. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.