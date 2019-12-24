GLADYS LUCILLE TOOTER SMITH MEEKS PORT LAVACA - Gladys Lucille "Tooter" Smith Meeks, 85, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in Llano, Texas on September 29, 1934 to Isaac Ray and Felice Boyd Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dub Meeks; son, Rex Meeks; and son-in-law, Neil Machen. Tooter is survived by two sons, Bobby Meeks (Dawna) and Don Ray "Bubba" Meeks of Port Lavaca. She is also survived by two daughters, Janet Machen of Lampasas and Nancy Talamini (Tony) of Sugar Land. She leaves behind five grandsons, Kade Machen (Urmilla), Kit Machen (Hyun), Cameron Talamini, Tate Talamini, Dustin Snell (Kim); one grand-daughter, Morgan Meeks; and 2 great grandsons, Kase and Kolt Machen. Tooter is also survived by brother, Andy Smith (Betty) and sister, Sallye Baker, all of Llano; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Tooter was dearly loved by her family and friends. She was an honest, generous, hard-working Christian. She had a reputation as a wonderful cook and welcoming hostess who always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger. Tooter was a member of the Port Lavaca Church of Christ and the Association of Retarded Citizens. She was a past Cub Scout and 4-H leader. Visitation will be held at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home (123 Newlin) in Port Lavaca on Friday, December 27th from 5:00 -7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 2:00 at the Port Lavaca Church of Christ (808 TX-35), followed by a brief graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery (1517 FM 1679). Pallbearers will be her grandsons and special family friend, Brian Batts. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorial Medical Center Hospital (815 N. Virginia St, Port Lavaca, TX 77979), Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center - Meals on Wheels (2104 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979) or the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to her loyal caregivers, Hospice of South Texas, the Port Lavaca Church of Christ Singing Ladies, Dr. Timu Kwi, Dr. Paul Bunnell, and the entire staff at Memorial Medical Center.
