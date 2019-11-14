GLADYS MARIE MICULKA SHINER - Gladys Marie (Rascke) Miculka, 82, of Shiner, Texas entered into peaceful rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Gladys was born in Fayetteville, Texas on August 27, 1937 the daughter of Alfred and Sophie (Chovanec) Raschke. She was baptized at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville and was confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Grange. Gladys graduated from Round Top Carmine in 1955. She was a waitress at the Bon Ton Restaurant and a sales clerk at Gilders Department Store. Gladys was a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas #1962 of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Grange and American Legion Auxiliary Post #571 in Sweet Home, Texas. Gladys is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Frank Miculka; son, Darrell Kalmus and wife, Susie of La Grange, Texas; son, Bradley Kalmus of La Grange, Texas; sister-in-law, Rose Marie Darilek of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren: Melinda Zbranek and husband, John; Kristen Kalmus; Dustin Kalmus and wife, Robin; Tiffany McGuire and husband, John; Stephanie Chavarria and husband, Adam; Faith Kalmus and fiance, Jeremy Salas; seven great-grandchildren: Rylan and Ashton Adcock; Shawn and Shana Zbranek; Caleb and Cole Chavarria; JR and Connor McGuire; Hunter Kalmus; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Walter H. Kalmus, Jr. on March 26, 1976; two sisters: Irene Weyand and husband Lonnie; Ruby Lee Svec and husband, Raymond; and brother-in-law, Charles Darilek. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations in La Grange. Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 306 S. Ave F, Shiner, Texas at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019. Burial will follow at the La Grange City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dell's Children's Hospital, 4900 Mueller Blvd. Austin, Texas 78723. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; and Hospice of South Texas, 605 Locust Ave. Victoria, Texas 77901. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com
