GLADYS MAE MUMPHORD BLOOMINGTON - Gladys Mae King Mumphord, 84 of Bloomington Texas, passed away November 27,2019. She was born October 20,1935 to the late John King Sr. and Tena Mircher King. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter : Juanita Mumphord, four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by two daughters Martha Bivings of Victoria, Linda Godfrey of Bloomington. Two sons : Kenneth Mumphord of Victoria, and Alvin ( Poochie ) Mumphord Jr. of Bloomington. Two sisters Delores Herron of Bloomington and Johnnie Smith of San Antonio Tx. Thirteen grandchildren and thirty one great-grandchildren. Walk in visitation Friday December 6,2019 10:30 am. until 6:00 pm.at Barefield Funeral Home. Funeral service 10:00 am. Saturday December 7, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church in Bloomington Tx. Eulogist Pastor Frank Harvey, officiating minister Douglas King Jr. Interment Bloomington Community Cemetery.

