Gladys Reese Bailey
VICTORIA — Gladys Reese Bailey went to be with the Lord November 10, 2022 at the age of 100. She was born March 3, 1922 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late William and Carrie Reese.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Linda Bailey.
She is survived by her children Bill Bailey and his wife Jane, Jim Bailey and Lynn Kilgore and her husband Jay; 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Gladys was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She lived a full life and loved spending time with her family. She worked for Social Security for 23 years. After retiring she then was a pink lady at Citizens Hospital for 15 years, which she truly enjoyed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
