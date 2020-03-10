GLADYS ELIZABETH STRAUSS SHINER - Gladys Elizabeth Strauss, 88, of Shiner, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Rio Terra Assisted Living Center in New Braunfels, Texas. Funeral Mass is under the direction of Buffington Funeral Home in Shiner, Texas and will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner, Texas with Father Bryan Heyer officiating. Interment will follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery in Shiner, Texas. Visitation will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at Buffington Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm at Buffington Funeral Home Chapel. Gladys was born on December 15, 1931 in Hallettsville, Texas. She was the daughter of Rudolph and Annie (Henneke) Appelt. Gladys married Joseph Strauss on September 12, 1953 in Hallettsville, Texas. Gladys was a homemaker and Owner/Publisher of the Shiner Gazette for 16 years. She liked to raise flowers and vegetables in her gardens. Caring and playing with her grandchildren was one of her favorite pastimes. She loved cooking and baking for family and friends, and especially her Red Velvet Cake. Gladys served on the Saint Paul School Board. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, the Alter Society, and KJZT. She was also a Lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6209 in Shiner, Texas. Gladys is survived by one daughter; Marian Strauss and Garrie Moore of New Braunfels, Texas, three sons; Bobby Strauss of Shiner, Texas, Patrick Strauss and his wife, Lori of Victoria, Texas, Mark Strauss and his wife Kimberly of Brenham, Texas, ten grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Rudolph and Annie Appelt, her husband; Joseph Strauss, one brother; Marvin Appelt, two sisters; Doris Rektorik, Elrose Macha, and one grandson; Thomas Chase Strauss. Pallbearers for Mrs. Strauss will be; Jeremy Fikac, Jerod Fikac, Brady Strauss, Cole Strauss, Bryce Strauss, and Barrett Strauss. The family request memorials to: Saints Cyril &Methodius Catholic Church/ 306 S. Ave. F / Shiner, Texas 77984 To join the family in celebrating Gladys' life and to offer words of comfort, please go to: www.buffingtonfuneralhomeshiner.com
