Gladys Syma Hunt
PORT LAVACA — Gladys Syma Hunt, 91, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was born on September 12, 1929 in Skidmore, Texas to the late John H. and Dora Henning Syma.
Gladys retired from Alcoa after working for 38 years. She was a member of the Alcoa 25 year Club.
She was a loving Mom and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney M. Hunt; four sisters, Lucille Smith, Rose Smith, Florence Herzog and Patricia Lewallen; two brothers, John A. Syma and Lawrence A. Syma.
She is survived by her children; Sharon Holt and husband Mark, Ron Hunt and John Hunt; grandchildren, Ronda Hunt and Steven Hunt and wife, Meaghan; four great-grandchildren.
Visitation services will be held on Monday, January 25th from 6-8 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street, Port Lavaca with rosary to be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, January 26th at 10 am at Our Lady of The Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 3 pm at Sinton Cemetery in Sinton, Texas.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
