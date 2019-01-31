Vackar, Mrs. Gladys

MRS. GLADYS WOTIPKA VACKAR CUERO - Mrs. Gladys Wotipka Vackar, 88, of Cuero passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1930 in Moulton to the late Edward A. and Augustina Trojacek Wotipka. Gladys married the love of her life, Frank L. Vackar, on June 18, 1950 in Moulton. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, landscaping, and cooking. Gladys is survived by daughter, Beverly Vackar Wagner of Cuero; sons, Michael Vackar of Houston, Mark Vackar of Humble, and Gerald Vackar of Bay City; sister, Evelyn Okruhlik; brother, Eugene Wotipka; grandchildren, Krista Wagner Colyer of Roswell, NM, Clayton Wagner of San Antonio, Brent Vackar of Houston, and Nathan Vackar of Richmond; and great-grandchildren, Sara Grace Colyer, Rebekah Faye Colyer, and Zadok Aaron Colyer. Visitation will be Friday, February 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be Saturday, February 2, 2019, 10 a.m., at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

1
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.