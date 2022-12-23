Gladys Williams
Peterson Brooks
PALACIOS — Gladys Williams Peterson Brooks, 85, of Palacios died on December 20, 2022. She was born on March 20, 1937 in Smithville Texas. She was one of nine children born to Charles Rhem Williams and Lois Hart Williams.
Gladys married Charlie E. Peterson on October 10, 1959. They were blessed with two daughters, Linda and Laura.
Gladys worked many years at the City State Bank in Palacios. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. She was known for her ice box rolls and iced sugar cookies. She loved to sew but quilting was her passion. After Charlie passed, she married Dan Brooks and they enjoyed several years of traveling together. Her grandchildren were the love of her life, but the greats upstaged them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Vernon Hart Williams, Charles Rhem Williams Jr., Martin Sanford Williams, Kenneth Jack Williams; sisters Shirley Patterson, Betsy Jo Duty; husbands Charlie Peterson and Dan Brooks.
Survivors include her sisters Lois Margaret (Lloyd) Burns, Sandra Fitzgerald; sisters-in-law Billie Williams, Rita Peterson; daughters Linda (Cliff) Curtner, Laura (Kurt) Killebrew; son Victor (Mable) Eggemeyer; grandchildren Catelyn (Jose) Rodriguez, Lisa Welder, Dr. Ryan Killebrew, Sara Killebrew (Tye West). Great grandchildren include Jordan Drake Rodriguez, Charles Allen Welder and Ensley Grace Rodriguez. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly, along with Emma and Anna Scarbough who she dearly loved being called Maw Maw by them.
Visitation will be at the First Baptist Church on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 1PM-2PM. The funeral service will begin at 2PM with burial following at Hawley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Victor Eggemeyer, Cliff Curtner, Kurt Killebrew, Jose Rodriguez, Dr. Ryan Killebrew and Tye West. Honorary pallbearers are Jordan Drake Rodiguez and Charles Allen Welder.
In honor of Momma, enjoy a Dairy Queen blizzard. Make sure it’s a medium! Turtle Pecan Cluster was her favorite.
The family would sincerely like to thank the staff at Trinity Shores for their compassion, love and support of Momma. We will never be able to thank you enough.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home (361) 972-2012.
