Gladystene brown
REFUGIO — Gladystene Brown, 91, passed away January 17, 2021. She was born July 1, 1929 in Refugio to the late John and Jamie Tyson House. Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; husband John L. Brown; sons Edward Brown and Melvin Brown; three daughters Lenora Ricks, Birdie Brown and Dovie Brown; She is survived by her son Elvin Brown; daughters Charlotte Shelton, Melody Brown, Johnnie Moreno, Mary Brown, Patricia Brown, Elaine Clark and Lois Puca; 24 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, January 22, 2021 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. 8-00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Refugio Community Cemetery- Refugio. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526- 4334

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.