Gladystene brown
REFUGIO — Gladystene Brown, 91, passed away January 17, 2021. She was born July 1, 1929 in Refugio to the late John and Jamie Tyson House. Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; husband John L. Brown; sons Edward Brown and Melvin Brown; three daughters Lenora Ricks, Birdie Brown and Dovie Brown; She is survived by her son Elvin Brown; daughters Charlotte Shelton, Melody Brown, Johnnie Moreno, Mary Brown, Patricia Brown, Elaine Clark and Lois Puca; 24 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, January 22, 2021 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. 8-00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Refugio Community Cemetery- Refugio. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526- 4334
