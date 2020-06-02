GLEN TOM COLLIER KOERTH - Glen "Tom" Collier, 96, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born May 8, 1924 in San Antonio to Glen and Myrtle (Thompson) Collier. He was member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Koerth, was a paint contractor and remained active and independent until his passing. Survivors are his daughter Gayle Hilt (Larry) of Koerth; sons, Bruce Collier (Mary Ann) of Corpus Christi and Glen Collier II of Hallettsville; 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister Betty Pollock of San Antonio, Jo Ann Neal of San Antonio and Darlene Underwood of Sacramento, California. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Maggie Collier; daughters, Janie Collier and infant, Sheila Collier; son Charles Frazer; brothers Hank, Charles and George Basham; step-brother, Donald Basham; sisters, Patsy Engel, Margaret Horejsi and Doris Collier. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at Koerth with Rev. Dominic Antwi-Boasiako officiating. Burial to follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
