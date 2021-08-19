Glen David Dyer

Glen Dyer was born on August 21, 1947 to J.C. and Viola Dyer in Austin. He graduated from Rockdale HS. Glen proudly served in the United States Air Force (1967-1971). He attended University of Houston and worked in cardiopulmonary services. Glen was the most loving, caring father and grandfather. He was a member of Viet Nam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club for over 10 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dr. Ann Dyer and Joan High; and brother-in-law, Sam Helpenstine.
Glen is survived by his daughters, Christine Crider and husband Bryan, and Bridget Lawrence and husband Logan; grandchildren, Bryan Crider, Abigail Crider, Paxton Crider, Allyson Lawrence, and Olivia Lawrence; and siblings.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Glen’s memory to Paws for Heroes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.