GLEN E. WYMAN HALLETTSVILLE - Glen E. Wyman, 78, of Hallettsville, passed peacefully, finally free from pain, on the evening of July 1, 2019. He was born on January 13, 1941 to Frank & Leah Connor Wyman in Litchfield, Maine. He came to Texas as soon as he could and no one was a prouder Texan. He loved his family, his country and his personal relationship with his God. Glen served his country in the Maine National Guard, later joined the Army and was stationed in Hawaii where he re-enlisted for another year so he could go with the 25th Division to fight in Vietnam. He did one tour there where he was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries he received. After being discharged from Ft Hood, Texas he went back into civilian life that took him many places across the country. Glen and Janice met near Beaumont, TX and both soon realized they had met their lifelong loves. They were married on May 25, 1973. They had recently celebrated 46 years of marriage. Glen is survived by; his wife Janice; their son Cameron Wyman (Lesley); his daughter Nena Cunningham (William); Janice's son Craig Corbitt; three grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. Glen was preceded in death by; his parents, 1 brother, and 2 sisters. Services have concluded.
