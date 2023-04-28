Glen Merle Hammond III
PORT LAVACA — Glen Merle Hammond, III of Port Lavaca, Texas went to be with the Lord April 20, 2023. He was born in Port Lavaca, Texas to Glen Merle Hammond, Jr. and Donna Rose Burlage.
Family and friends will gather for visitation Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 1:00PM - 3:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel at 1604 W. Austin Street, Port Lavaca, Texas.
Glen leaves behind to cherish his memories his children; Karlie Serna and husband, Camilo, Kaleb Hammond and wife, Star, & Callie Hammond, grandchild; Riley Serna, mother; Donna Rogers, grandmother; Karen Kartchner and a host of other family and friends.
Glen was preceded in death by father; Glen Hammond, Jr., brother; Justin Hammond, paternal grandparents, Glen Hammond, Sr., Shirley Hammond & maternal grandfather; Bill Kartchner.
Glen was a loving father, grandfather, son, grandson and friend. He had a passion for working with his hands in his shop, rebuilding old watches, and playing his video games. Glen also enjoyed the sun on his face, wind in his hair and open roads when he rode his motorcycle. Glen was also known for always wanting and getting the best of the best in anything.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.