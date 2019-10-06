GLEN ROGER PFEIL REFUGIO - Glen Roger Pfeil, age 86, passed away surrounded by his family on September 25, 2019 in Houston, Texas. As his family and friends know, Glen was very proud of his German heritage. There is a German saying 'Who lives in the hearts of his loved ones is not dead but only far away'.Glen was born April 4, 1933 on his family farm in Woodsboro to Katherina Dorn and Walter C. Pfeil. He attended grade school in Bonnie View and graduated in 1950 from Woodsboro High School. He attended Texas A&M University, College Station and completed his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Education, Aggie Class of 1954. He received his Master's degree in Educational Administration at Texas A&I in 1963.Following his graduation from Texas A&M, Glen worked for two years teaching Industrial Arts for La Porte ISD. He then served thirty-two years in Refugio ISD working as an Industrial Arts teacher, serving as Chairman of the Industrial Arts department, Assistant High School Principal and finishing as the Middle School Principal. During his career Glen belonged to the Mid-Coast Industrial Arts Association, held various offices and was named Outstanding Teacher by the Mid-Coast Industrial Arts Regional Association. He was selected for Texas Education Agency's Advisory Council for Industrial Arts program effectiveness, quality factors and measurement standards. He was a member of the Refugio Jaycees serving as President in 1967 and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Refugio where he served as President of the Board. After retiring and moving to Houston in 1990, he served on the Board for the Chatsworth Place Condominiums and was a member of the Memorial Drive United Methodist Church.Glen was a consummate gentleman and an amazing craftsman in both metal and wood media. He enjoyed both hunting, fishing and travelling the world with his dear wife. And we all know that Glen loved his Aggies.Glen is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Arthur Pfeil; three sons James W. (Tracie) Pfeil, Larry A. (Amanda) Pfeil and Richard G. (Karen) Pfeil; two sisters, Norma Pfeil (Don) Williams and Dorothy "Dottie" Pfeil Dunham. He and Joyce have 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Carol Jeanine Pfeil, daughter-in-law Christine LaBudde Pfeil, grandson Hayden G. Hummel, his parents, sister Barbara Ann, and brothers James and Clifton Pfeil.There will be two memorial services to accommodate family and friends. The first was held at the Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston on October 4 at 11 a.m. with a visitation for family and friends beforehand at 10:30 a.m. in the narthex. The second will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Refugio on October 12 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon afterward for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the following charities be considered: First United Methodist Church of Refugio, 310 Power St., Refugio, TX. 78377 Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX. 77079 Scenic Loop Volunteer Fire Department (SLVFD), 1406 FM 3277, Livingston, TX. 77351. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
