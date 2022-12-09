Glenda Appling

She was born August 6, 1951, in Victoria, Tx, graduated college in San Marcos and taught school, and raised her daughters in Bellville, Tx.
She is survived by her mother, Oveta Brann; daughters, Meredith Appling and Morgan Parsons; her sister, Beverly Ward; son-in-law, Will Parsons; her grand dogs; and many family members.
Glenda is preceded in death by her daughter, Melody Appling, father, Roy Pickett, stepfather, Buster Brann, and all of her passed pet family.
A visitation with the family will be on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 5:00 PM, held at the Knesek Family Funeral Chapel, 842 E. Main St., Bellville, Texas 77418.
Flowers are welcome, and other contributions can be sent to SNARR Northeast Animal Rescue, the pet rescue transport that Glenda was lovingly involved with. www.snarrnortheast.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Knesek Family Funeral Chapel, 842 E. Main St., Bellville, Texas 77418. (979) 865-3121 www.knesekfuneralhome.com
