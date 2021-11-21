Glenda B. Dodson
GARDEN RIDGE — Glenda Beth Winters Dodson, age 79, of Garden Ridge, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 14, 2021.
Born June 24, 1942, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the late Harold Glynn Winters and Mazie Lee Winters, Glenda was raised in Bishop, Texas, where she graduated High School and later attended Texas A&I University. She married Giles Lee Dodson in Bishop, Texas, on March 7, 1964, moved to Bay City, Texas where she and Giles Lee were members at First Baptist Church. Glenda would later be the proud mother of two boys, Glenn and Gary, raising them in Corpus Christi, Texas, then Edinburg, Texas and, finally, Victoria, Texas. Glenda was the ever-supportive wife and mother to her husband and sons. She was a protective Mama Bear at times, but mostly a sweet, caring, loving mother.
Glenda worked in Mother’s Day out programs, volunteered at church and school functions, and served as president of the Aggie Mother’s club. She loved all things Texas A&M and later in life enjoyed Aggie Football, Baseball, Basketball and Soccer games during her time living in College Station, Texas.
Glenda loved shopping and getting gifts for others. She always had the needs of others in mind despite her needs.
Glenda spent her life helping and encouraging others and being a Christ-like example to those she encountered. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her and remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is preceded in death by both parents, Harold and Mazie Winters, her husband, Giles Lee Dodson, and her younger son, Gary Lee Dodson.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Glenn and Melanie Dodson, her brother and sister-in-law Haley and Karen Winters, 3 grandchildren Darren Dodson of Cibolo, Texas, Kevin Dodson (and wife, Rebecca) of Fort Worth, Texas, Morgan Dodson of Charleston, South Carolina, and one great-granddaughter, Piper Jo Dodson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Glenda’s celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church in Victoria, Texas on Sat. November 27th, 2021 at 11:00 am with Glenn Dodson officiating. A reception will follow at noon with light lunch followed by a graveside service and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Church of Bryan College Station, Texas, Corpus Christi Community Church of Corpus Christi, Texas, or a charity of one’s choice or by blessing someone anonymously by paying for their meal or doing another unsolicited act of kindness. Love someone unselfishly. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
