GLENDA JO GARCIA GOLIAD - Glenda Jo Garcia went to be with the Lord November 28, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born December 16, 1943 to the late Collis and Mary Benge. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Golden Sunset Cemetery, 3011 Refugio Highway, Victoria. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Victor M. Garcia, II; sister Bonnie Faye Benge Grimes and sons Gregory Thompson and Eddy Wayne Thompson. She is survived by her children Allen Thompson, Lisa (Israel) Cardosa, Cynthia (Daniel) Garcia and Victor M. (Sarah) Garcia, III; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren . The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of South Texas, Dr. Verma, Dr. Tillman and Dr. Copeland. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

