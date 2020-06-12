Mathis, Glenda

GLENDA GAIL MATHIS VICTORIA - Glenda Gail Mathis, 77, passed away on Sunday, June 7th, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Seadrift Cemetery at 9:00am. A full obituary may be read at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

