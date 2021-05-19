Glendon Ray Hill
VICTORIA — Glendon Ray Hill, 87, passed away May 16, 2021. Glendon was born May 20, 1933 in Plainview, Texas to the late Myrtle Esther Holley Hill and Sidney Hill.
Glendon is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ryon Hill; children, Glynis Farmer (Joe) of Victoria, Darryl Hill (Heather Marie) of Houston; grandchildren, Christopher Farmer, Jennifer Farmer, Kelsie Salena (Allen) all of Victoria and his great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Saylor and Noland Salena.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Dorothy Worley, Wilma Massey and Betty Sue Kedy.
Visitation is Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services are Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10 AM at John Wesley United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Seadrift Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Joe Farmer, Darryl Hill, Christopher Farmer, Allen Salena, Matt Searcy and Glenn Kurtz.
Memorial donations may be made to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
