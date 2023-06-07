Glenn Alfred Clayton
VICTORIA — Glenn Alfred Clayton passed away June 3, 2023 at the age of 52. He was born December 14, 1970 in Bay City, Texas to Oscar Melvin and Bertha Mae Applegate Clayton.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am Monday, June 12, 2023 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his father Oscar Clayton; maternal grandmother Deanie Applegate; grandmother-in-law Rafela Botello and numerous other loving family members.
He is survived by his wife of 8+ years, Bobbi Sue Clayton; children Shelby Clayton, Austin Clayton and Brody Clayton; mother Bertha Harvey and step father Dennis Harvey; 2 grandchildren Joycelynn Atherton and Lillie Atherton; brothers David (Rhonda) Clayton, Wesley (Janene) Clayton and Shannon (Stacey) Byrd and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other loving family members.
Glenn was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle. He loved spending time with his family. He had spent some time as a singer on the Texas circuit. He loved his ranch work, riding horses, welding and hunting. He truly loved to make people laugh. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.